Police need help finding missing 12-year-old DeKalb County boy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

12-year-old Ziyon was reported missing on Feb. 15 from his home near the 3400 block of Rocky Pine Court.

Ziyon is described to be 4-feet-11-inches weighing 110 pounds, with a black afro. He was last seen wearing dark and grey pajama pants and a black shirt.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the SVU at 770-724-7710.

