Police need help finding missing 12-year-old DeKalb County boy
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.
12-year-old Ziyon was reported missing on Feb. 15 from his home near the 3400 block of Rocky Pine Court.
Ziyon is described to be 4-feet-11-inches weighing 110 pounds, with a black afro. He was last seen wearing dark and grey pajama pants and a black shirt.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the SVU at 770-724-7710.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.