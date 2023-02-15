Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police need help finding missing 12-year-old DeKalb County boy

Ziyon missing DeKalb Boy
Ziyon missing DeKalb Boy(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

12-year-old Ziyon was reported missing on Feb. 15 from his home near the 3400 block of Rocky Pine Court.

Ziyon is described to be 4-feet-11-inches weighing 110 pounds, with a black afro. He was last seen wearing dark and grey pajama pants and a black shirt.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.

Latest News

Pam Sennet is a licensed nurse.
Red tape keeps qualified nurse from treating patients
Atlanta police release surveillance video of man wanted for October murder
Atlanta police surveillance photo of man wanted in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in...
Police need help identifying man wanted for deadly October shooting
Photo of missing 49-year-old man Michael Speight
49-year-old non-verbal Atlanta man reported missing