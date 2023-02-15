Police need help identifying man wanted for deadly October shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit need help to identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in northeast Atlanta in October 2022.

Police responded to 657 Boulevard NE after reports of a shooting. Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a person was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Grady EMS.

Video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a close-up of the white Mercedes Benz E-Class driven through an intersection. The video then shows the man wearing a hoodie walking and holding what appears to be a weapon.

Surveillance video reveals the car believed to be driven and a close up of a man wanted for murder.

Photo of car wanted in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.