Police need help identifying man wanted for deadly October shooting

Surveillance video was released by Atlanta police officials of a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting
Atlanta police surveillance photo of man wanted in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in...
Atlanta police surveillance photo of man wanted in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in October 2022(WANF)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit need help to identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in northeast Atlanta in October 2022.

Police responded to 657 Boulevard NE after reports of a shooting. Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a person was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Grady EMS.

Video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a close-up of the white Mercedes Benz E-Class driven through an intersection. The video then shows the man wearing a hoodie walking and holding what appears to be a weapon.

Surveillance video reveals the car believed to be driven and a close up of a man wanted for murder.
Photo of car wanted in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting
Photo of car wanted in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting(Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

