Police search for DeKalb County missing teen

Shontae, reported missing on Wednesday(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s call has been issued for a missing teen on Tuesday.

13-year-old Shontae was last seen on 2/14 near the 5900 block of Fairington Road.

According to DeKalb County police, Shantae is described as 5′3 tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Shontae’s whereabouts, contact the DeKalb Police Department at 770-724-7710.

