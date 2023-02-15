State lawmakers discuss proposed SB 88, parents and advocates speak out

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Right now, state lawmakers are in the process of looking at the proposed Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023, also known as Senate Bill 88.

It would stop certain adults from discussing topics like gender identity with a child without parental consent.

On Tuesday, advocates, students, and parents spoke at a press conference following a senate committee hearing on the matter. The press conference was called, “So No to SB 88″.

The bill would restrict schools from teaching children up to 16 years old about things like gender identities, other than their biological sex, without the express written consent of the child’s guardian.

“Basically, anybody in loco parentis, which is an attorney term for anybody in charge of a child up until the age of 16, going by the age of consent, will simply be...trying to limit the exposure that person would have on a child regarding gender,” said State Senator Carden Summers, District 13 and author of Senate Bill 88.

“Senate Bill 88 is an expansive educational censorship bill, despite targeting LGBT youth and educators, could have really far-reaching implications for Georgia family’s ability to access a quality education and for Georgia educators to provide that education,” said Jessica Douglas, with Georgia Equity.

Douglas said she also spoke to teachers who have concerns.

“The language of the bill is intentionally very vague and unclear, so it raises a lot of questions about how it can actually be implemented,” Douglas said. “It could apply to church groups. It could apply to scouting groups, camps, any situation in which there is an adult in charge of children.”

Senator Summers said the bill is about protection.

“We want to protect the teachers. We want to protect campers, church, wherever we are, to protect people to make sure that there’s simply a bill that gives us protection, allows people in charge to know what is being taught to their children,” Summers said.

A mom who has a non-binary child doesn’t agree.

“SB 88 would therefore hinder my child’s ability to learn by causing doubt and confusing in teachers and support staff, administration on how to address my child, despite my family’s clear decision to recognize who Ryan is,” Jennifer said. “SB 88 undermines our ability to parent our children effectively by creating a contradictory environment anytime we send our children off to school to a public library, even to a day camp.”

“We don’t need more censorship in classrooms,” said James Wilson, a Georgia State University student.

Tom Rawlings, a child and welfare attorney, is working with Summers on the proposed bill. He also spoke at the committee hearing. He said they want kids to be able to talk.

" We simply want to make sure that in appropriate cases, that parents know what’s going on with their children, and that educators and administrators are not hiding that fact, except when it’s appropriate,” Rawlings said.

“So, we want children to be able to speak to a trusted adult about this. We want children to report any abuse, maltreatment, or neglect they’re experiencing at home, but we need to come up with the right language to do that,” he said.

“The real key is that children feel free to express themselves, express their doubts, their concerns to confide in adults, but we simply don’t want teachers and others to really dig in those issues without bringing the family along,” Rawlings said.

Lawmakers will have more hearings in the near future to give people more opportunities to speak out while this bill is being worked on.

