Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Tyler Perry donates $750K to prevent legacy Atlanta citizen displacement

The Atlanta icon made the donation to help provide assistance to low-income seniors in Atlanta
Tyler Perry arrives at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday,...
Tyler Perry arrives at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon, philanthropist, and studio owner Tyler Perry has donated $750,000 to help prevent the displacement of legacy Atlanta residents, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to officials, Perry contacted Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to make the donation to help the displacement of senior citizens and to provide assistance to low-income seniors in Atlanta to be used toward property taxes payments.

“Atlanta’s growth and prosperity should not come at the expense of our legacy residents — many of whom have been priced out of their homes in previous years,” said mayor Dickens. “Tyler Perry has been engaged in our ongoing conversations around legacy resident retention, and he told me he wanted to do something to support these efforts. Thanks to his generosity, more Atlantans will be able to remain in the communities they built.”

Officials add the donation will go towards:

  • Paying off all back property taxes for every low-income senior in Atlanta. More than 300 low-income seniors currently owe back taxes. The assistance will cover not only City taxes, but back County and school taxes.
  • Freezing property taxes for 100 low-income seniors by using funds to pay the difference between present-day property taxes and property tax increases through a pilot program.

Officials point to a rise in property taxes as the main factor in the displacement of legacy residents.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested in N Fulton County
Rapper Playboi Carti arrested, accused of strangling girlfriend in Fulton Co.

Latest News

Thomas Dortch Jr.
Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr. after sudden death
Louisiana law governs when no-knock warrants can be used. A bill in the Georgia Senate would...
Lawmakers looking to add more requirements for no-knock warrants in Georgia
Someone Cares employee conducting HIV test
Non-profit combats Georgia HIV statistics on four wheels
Jaeden Travis
Family of Norcross teen shot and killed believe ‘bully’ pulled the trigger
Anticipation ahead of Thursday’s partial release of Trump grand jury report