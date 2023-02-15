Black History Month
Watch Atlanta United play Toluca on Peachtree TV!

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's Antonio Carlos (25) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta United will continue preseason play against Mexican team Toluca at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If you can’t make it to the game, you can catch the game on Peachtree TV!

WATCH: Atlanta United takes on Toluca FC

The Five Stripes had a rocky 2022. They finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 40 points, missing the MLS Cup playoffs for just the second time in team history. Team President Darren Eales left to lead the Premier League’s Newcastle United; MLS legend Garth Lagerway will replace him at the helm.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis also joined the team from Scottish powerhouse Celtic, replacing striker Josef Martinez. Giakoumakis signed a Designated Player deal with Atlanta through 2026. Martinez will head south to Inter Miami for the 2023 season.

Martinez had been the face of the franchise and left Atlanta as its all-time leading goal scorer. Giakoumakis will have huge shoes to fill in MLS, but he has proven himself in the top Dutch and Scottish leagues. He scored 26 goals for Dutch team VVV-Venlo in the 2020-21 season and racked up 19 goals over two seasons at Celtic. The Greek striker has also scored two goals for the Greek national team in international play.

Toluca has been a mainstay in the top Mexican league. The Red Devils have won 10 Mexican championships, the third-most in Mexican history. The team made a run to the Apertura finals in 2022, losing to Pachuca 8-2 and qualifying for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Toluca is in mid-season form; they’re currently 7th in the standings and have only lost once in league play during the second half of the Mexican season. The team is led by Chilean striker Jean Meneses, who’s scored seven goals in 23 matches.

