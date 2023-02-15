‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ actor Johnell Young talks final season of hit series

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wu-Tang: An American Saga, just dropped for its third and final season.

The season three preview, which aired on Jan. 11, gives you an inside look at the whole Wu-Tang Clan, one of hip hop’s most legendary groups in a brand-new light.

Johnell Young, who plays Wu-Tang member GZA in the hit series, spoke with Atlanta News First and Peachtree TV Anchor Brooks Baptiste about what to expect in the new series.

Plus, the young actor shares what it was like shooting the film in neighborhoods where he grew up.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.