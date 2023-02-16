Black History Month
71-year-old woman’s home invaded in Spalding County

Bryan Overton (left) and Christon Overton (right)(Spalding County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested and accused of breaking into a 71-year-old woman’s home Feb. 13.

Bryan Deundere Overton and Chrston Overton reportedly broke into the home on High Falls Road around 6:50 a.m. Feb. 13. The woman who lived in the home told police the pair entered the home by throwing a concrete paver through a window.

The pair then reportedly held the woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive to a bank to withdraw money from her bank account. They then took her home and stole her car.

Bryan Overton and Christon Overton were taken into custody just before 3 p.m. the same day.

Bryan Overton has been charged with home invasion, burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and crossing a guard line with a controlled substance.

Christon Overton has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and crossing a guard line with a controlled substance

