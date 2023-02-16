Black History Month
Anteel Tequila: World’s first Black woman owned Tequila company

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Anteel Tequila was founded by Nayana Ferguson, the first Black woman to co-own a tequila company, alongside her husband, Don Ferguson, in Metro Detroit but now based in Atlanta.

Rather than waiting for something to come to market, the Fergusons created their own starting with the world’s only coconut lime Blanco Tequila.

“Tequila has become very personal to me. As Pancreatic Cancer and Breast Cancer survivor, I need to watch what I am putting into my body. For me, tequila is a spirit that I can drink without too many aftereffects, as long as I don’t add anything else. Tequila is a spirit that is made from the agave plant, so it is naturally gluten free and it is low in carbs, sugar and calories. I want to educate people on the benefits of tequila and change the stereotypical thought of what tequila is,” Ferguson said in a statement.

Since launching, Anteel has now grown to generate nearly a quarter of a million in sales. They’ve also gone on to receive 50 awards such as recognition from the San Francisco Spirits Competition, Sip Awards, and Metro Detroit Times’ Best Tequila of Detroit.

Anteel Tequila is now available at select stores in California, Florida, Texas, Michigan, New York, Georgia, and Colorado.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

