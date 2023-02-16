Black History Month
WATCH LIVE: Assembly Atlanta celebrates ‘critical benchmark’ ahead of summer opening

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on Assembly Atlanta, the new state-of-the-art facility centered around Georgia’s booming film industry, is almost complete.

The final structural beam will be raised in place Thursday to commemorate what developers call a “critical benchmark” for Assembly Studios.

Assembly Atlanta is a 135-acre mixed-use real estate complex that sits at the former site of the General Motors Assembly Plant, which is located in the City of Doraville, Georgia. It’s now owned by Atlanta News First parent company, Gray Television, and will soon be home to thousands of new jobs.

In addition to that, the property borders the Interstate 285 Perimeter and is near the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead.

Gray expects over 1,200 individuals will be employed in construction jobs on-site which expects to open this summer.

Last year, Gray retained Atlanta-based The Gipson Company as the developer and construction manager and JLL as the strategic advisor for Assembly Atlanta.

