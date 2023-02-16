Atlanta Municipal Court Judge wants dangerous drivers off roads

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Speeders in Atlanta are running wild on the roads. Now, we’re learning a court backlog could be fueling the problem.

An Atlanta Municipal Court Judge, Gary Jackson, says there is nothing he can do to stop it and it’s putting your public safety at risk.

“I think I was like 90 [mph] in a 70,” said Anne Avera, an Atlanta resident.

Anne Avera is a recovering ‘super speeder.’

“I can understand why they smacked me with a $700 or something like that,” she said.

Avera tells us there’s no excuse for what she did and it’s the reason she pled guilty. That’s not how things usually go.

“I have seen more speeding cases at 90 and a 100 and even higher in those 27, 28 months than I’ve seen in 28 years,” said Judge Gary Jackson, Atlanta Municipal Court.

Judge Jackson says a speeding ticket is a misdemeanor and every ticketed driver has a right to a jury trial. That used to take place in traffic court. Now, they go to state court.

“It creates a tremendous backlog, 18 months to 2 years,” he said.

The real problem, Judge Jackson says, is what happens during that wait. He gives an example of woman driving 109 miles per hour in a 65 mile zone.

“Because her case is immediately bound over by law, and that word immediate is in the law, she is completely unsupervised in any respect,” said Judge Jackson.

“I guess as long as you’re not getting into an accident, I feel like it’s not that big of a deal,” said Ismael Sanchez, an Atlanta resident. “If you’re going about it the safe way, then I don’t see an issue.”

Super speeders don’t scare Sanchez. But he draws the line at drunk driving.

However, Judge Jackson says, waiting months for a trial date applies to those drivers too.

“If you can keep someone away from their home in a domestic violence case to protect the family and the children, why not keep them out of the automobile to protect the motoring public,” Judge Jackson said.

Currently, Judge Jackson says he’s working with legislators on an amendment to Senate Bill 10, which would restrict or possibly suspend these very dangerous drivers.

