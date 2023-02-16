Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta police looking for men who broke into store on Fairburn Road

Two men broke into a store on Fairburn Road Dec. 13, 2022.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary.

Two men broke into a store at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13, 2022. The men stole lottery tickets and cigarettes and damaged an ATM, gaming machines and a cash register.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Chadbourn man killed in SC motorcycle accident
37-year-old man identified in fatal crash on I-575 north
Photo of police activity at midtown apartment complex
42-year-old woman shot near midtown Atlanta apartment complex
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line

Latest News

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police respond to shooting at mall in El Paso, Texas
DeKalb County students say dress code discriminates against women, minorities
Atlanta vinyl shop bridges musical generational gap
Georgia bills address tenant rights
Georgia bills address tenant rights and living conditions