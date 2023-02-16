Atlanta police looking for men who broke into store on Fairburn Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary.

Two men broke into a store at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13, 2022. The men stole lottery tickets and cigarettes and damaged an ATM, gaming machines and a cash register.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

