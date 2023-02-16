Carrollton County man found guilty of murder, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carrollton man has been found guilty of malice murder and other charges stemming from a death investigation in January 2020.

When officers responded to a call on the 180 block of Rose Street in Carrollton, they found a white male dead in the backyard covered in bushes.

The victim was later identified as Christopher Cook, 20, of Carrollton who appeared to have been shot, officials said.

Witnesses identified Aaron Tarrie Ashley, age 41 of Carrollton as the suspect in the crime. Ashley was later found by the ACE Unit (Aggressive Crime Enforcement) and deputies from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at a home off of Waddell Street in Bremen.

Authorities said when found at the residence Ashley barricaded himself in the home, after several hours of negotiating to come out of the home the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team had to assist to get him into custody.

The murder weapon was later located and Ashley was charged with malice murder and felony murder.

On. Jan. 13 Ashley was found guilty of malice murder and felony murder as well as multiple other charges, police say.

He will be sentenced in March 2023.

