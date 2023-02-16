Cherokee County man sentenced to 60 years for 2019 armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County man with connections to the Yarborough Park Crips and Young Slime Life (YSL) has been sentenced to 60 years for his part in a 2019 armed robbery.

Ajani Malik Harris and three other co-defendants were convicted of robbing two men in Acworth July 23, 2019.

Rachel Marek invited the two men to an Acworth apartment; when the men reached the apartment, Harris, Doriean McElheney and Jayden Hickman robbed the men at gunpoint. They took a wallet, cell phone, headphones, and shoes.

The Cherokee County District Attorney uncovered communications between Harris and another person in January 2020 detailing a plan to prevent the victim from testifying against him.

Marek, McElheney and Hickman pled guilty prior to the trial. The trio was sentenced to 20 years each. McElheney and Hickman must serve 10 in prison; Marek must serve five.

Harris was convicted of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to 60 years. He must serve 30 in prison, followed by probation. He has also been banished from Cherokee County and cannot have contact with “any member or associate of a criminal street gang.”

Assistant District Attorney Megan S. Hertel said, “this jury, through its verdict, and this Court, through its sentence, have shown our community that we will not be intimidated by criminal street gangs in Cherokee County.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.