‘Closer To You’ A devotional book for dads and daughters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morehouse Alum, Dr. Timothy Sloan has created a book called “Closer To You: Devotional Book for Dads & Daughters” alongside his teenage daughter, Sarah Sloan.

The father and daughter duo are looking to inspire others to refocus their goals and their relationships with Christ.

The book provides insightful ways to open discussion amongst fathers and daughters in the areas of prayer, church, family, finances, education, relationships.

Dr. Sloan is known for his community involvement as he has provided a plethora of ways to engage the community through healthy, wellness, finances and more.

During the pandemic, he had an insightful conversation with Dr. Fauci about vaccinations and how the community gains trust within the health system.

