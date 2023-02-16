Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Closer To You’ A devotional book for dads and daughters

Morehouse Alum, Dr. Timothy Sloan has created a Devotional Book for Dads & Daughters alongside his teenage daughter, Sarah Sloan.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morehouse Alum, Dr. Timothy Sloan has created a book called “Closer To You: Devotional Book for Dads & Daughters” alongside his teenage daughter, Sarah Sloan.

The father and daughter duo are looking to inspire others to refocus their goals and their relationships with Christ.

The book provides insightful ways to open discussion amongst fathers and daughters in the areas of prayer, church, family, finances, education, relationships.

Dr. Sloan is known for his community involvement as he has provided a plethora of ways to engage the community through healthy, wellness, finances and more.

During the pandemic, he had an insightful conversation with Dr. Fauci about vaccinations and how the community gains trust within the health system.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Thomas Dortch Jr.
Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's...
Watch Atlanta United play Toluca on Peachtree TV!

Latest News

Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta