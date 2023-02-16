Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Detectives find man accused of murder hiding under the bed, police say

Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022....
Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Ok. (Gray News) – Detectives in Tulsa found a man accused of first degree murder hiding under a bed Monday morning, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, a woman looking for her cat stumbled across human remains in a neighbor’s backyard where a shed burned down in September 2022.

Authorities were called to investigate the remains around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Through the investigation, detectives identified Devin Scrivner as a suspect in the case.

When officials found Scrivner hiding under a bed, he confessed to taking part in a homicide last fall where the remains were found, police said in a statement.

According to police, Scrivner also admitted to knowing the shed was set on fire to cover the crime.

The identity of the homicide victim is pending notification of his family.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

It is unclear if the woman found her missing cat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Thomas Dortch Jr.
Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's...
Watch Atlanta United play Toluca on Peachtree TV!

Latest News

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
The nuggets will be available along with the burger at McDonald’s restaurants in Germany...
McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets
Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Georgia woman claims former police officer stalked her for months
Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr.
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say