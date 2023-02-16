Dunwoody police looking for pickpockets who stole wallet from elderly person

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunwoody police are seeking the public’s help looking for pickpockets who stole a wallet from an elderly person Feb. 3.

The pair reportedly stole the wallet at the Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road. After stealing the wallet, the pair were seen getting into a Ford F-150 with dark-tinted windows, step rails and aftermarket rims.

One of the people was a Black male wearing blue jeans, a green olive sweatshirt, a black jacket and a camo hat; he reportedly has “kill” tattooed on his right hand. The other was a Black female wearing a white shirt, black pants, a black jacket, white and rainbow Crocs and a camo Miller High Life hat.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Tim Waldron at 678-382-8911 or tim.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov.

