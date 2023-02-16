FIRST ALERT: Storms moving into north Georgia after 7 p.m. tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers and storms will move into north Georgia tonight after 7 p.m. with isolated severe storms possible.

Thursday’s summary

High - 73°

Normal high - 57°

Chance of rain - 20% today; 70% after 7 p.m.

What you need to know

It’ll be mostly cloudy today, but most of us will stay dry through 7 p.m. with a less than 20% chance of a stray shower this afternoon. Highs will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than yesterday in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT for storms tonight

Showers and storms will move into west Georgia after 7 p.m. tonight, and into metro Atlanta by 10 p.m. The rain will continue through the overnight hours and Friday morning, impacting your Friday morning commute.

The rain will move out of metro Atlanta by 9 a.m. Friday morning with dry weather for Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Most of us will just see rain and lightning tonight, but as the showers and storms initially move into west Georgia tonight, there is a low risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm, with damaging winds possible.

Forecast map for 7 p.m. tonight (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 10 p.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.