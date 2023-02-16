Black History Month
Georgia bills address tenant rights and living conditions

By Rachel Aragon
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia lawmakers are taking action to protect renters’ rights, especially those being met with unacceptable living conditions.

For the last week, India Goodwin, a mother of two, has been trying to heat up her Northwest Atlanta apartment.

But she says she’s had no luck making contact with her apartment managers.

“My heat went out, my stove, I light with a lighter and I have been calling them all week,” said Goodwin. “It’s cold, me and my kids are cold.”

State Representative Marvin Lim says current state law outlining what qualifies as livable rental housing is a bit vague.

He says his bill clarifies standard upkeep and repairs that landlords should address.

“My bill attempts to be very specific to address conditions that people throughout Georgia’s face with rental housing, mold air quality, lack of lighting in terms of safety.”

The bill also lists conditions related to things like garbage, plumbing, and water supply.

“We need to do everything we can statewide to make sure tenant’s rights are being protected but we all have our responsibilities,” said Rep. Lim.

Another bill moving through the gold dome would require some landlords to compile data on serious crimes and report that data to tenants and prospective tenants.

“Regardless of whatever passes, local jurisdictions, cities, municipalities, counties, they still need to act as much as possible,” said Rep. Lim.

Last year Atlanta City Council adopted a Tenants Bill of Rights, which calls for rent control and helps Atlanta renters avoid homelessness.

Atlanta News First reached out to the NW apartment complex about responding to timely repair requests for tenants but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

