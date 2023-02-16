Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia senators move to curb vaping under smoking rules

File - vaping
File - vaping(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are moving to restrict vaping in public spaces.

The state Senate voted 51-3 on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 47, which would regulate vaping in the same way the state already regulates smoking. The measure moves to the House for more debate.

Georgia’s 2005 Smoke-Free Air Act says that people can’t smoke indoors in many public places, although it excludes some places including tobacco stores, bars that only admit patrons older than 18, and privately owned convention rooms

A person who violates the law commits a misdemeanor and can be fined $100 to $500.

The state Department of Public Health is supporting the measure. In 2019, the department reported it had identified 42 cases of vaping-associated illness in Georgia, including six deaths.

Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, a Rome Republican, said he was trying to keep the change as simple as possible.

“Some people would say that vaping is safer because of the lack of tar, others would say that the ultrafine particulates in the aerosol make it worse. This isn’t to argue that either way,” Hufstetler said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Thomas Dortch Jr.
Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's...
Watch Atlanta United play Toluca on Peachtree TV!

Latest News

Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Donald Trump special grand jury report to be partially released today
Hello Kitty Merchandise
Hello Kitty Café Pop-Up Truck is rolling back to Atlanta this Saturday
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Anticipation ahead of partial release of Trump special grand jury report
The scene of an overnight shooting at Premier Apartments on Premier Lane in Austell.
Police investigate double shooting at apartment complex in Austell