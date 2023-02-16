Black History Month
Hall County police seize $19K in drugs after traffic stop

Drugs, cash and a handgun seized during a traffic stop.
Drugs, cash and a handgun seized during a traffic stop.(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County police seized $19,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine and made three arrests after a traffic stop Feb. 14.

Hall County police worked with several federal and state agencies during an investigation into a trafficking operation. The investigation culminated in a traffic stop Feb. 14. During the stop, deputies seized approximately 40 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and $3,000 in cash.

David Nathaniel Jones, Andrew Carter Ownby and Hope Dockery were arrested. Each have been charged with trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine. Jones has also been charged with

