Hall County police seize $19K in drugs after traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hall County police seized $19,000 in fentanyl and methamphetamine and made three arrests after a traffic stop Feb. 14.

Hall County police worked with several federal and state agencies during an investigation into a trafficking operation. The investigation culminated in a traffic stop Feb. 14. During the stop, deputies seized approximately 40 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and $3,000 in cash.

David Nathaniel Jones, Andrew Carter Ownby and Hope Dockery were arrested. Each have been charged with trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine. Jones has also been charged with

