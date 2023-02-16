Hamilton County inmate stabs corrections officers in attempted murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Corrections officers in Hamilton County, Tennessee are recovering after being stabbed in an attempted murder.

The stabbing happened around 3:20 a.m. Feb. 16 while the deputies attempted to deliver medication at the Silverdale Detention Center. Inmate Daques Davis pushed past the deputies, went to the unit day room and tried to stab two inmates with a homemade shank.

Davis used the shank to cut deputies Bradley Steinburg and James Lewis, who were trying to intervene. He slashed one on the wrist and stabbed the other twice on the forehead. No other inmates were injured.

Davis has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a deputy and possession of a weapon in a penal institution. He was already in prison for first-degree premeditated murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

