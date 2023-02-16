Hello Kitty Café Pop-Up Truck is rolling back to Atlanta this Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fans of Hello Kitty have the opportunity to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Atlanta this Saturday, Feb. 18.

The all-pink cafe on wheels made its debut back in 2014, with two trucks touring more than 100 cities across both coasts from Los Angeles, Seattle, and Houston to Chicago, New York and Miami. Carrying exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty.

This will be their 2023 tour, making its stop back in Atlanta to delight thousands of fans with edible goodies and limited-edition merchandise like their best-selling item the Hello Kitty Cafe plush toy, giant Hello Kitty chef cookies and these other items listed:

NEW Hello Kitty Cafe cup plush

Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets o Madeleine Cookie Sets

Hello Kitty Merchandise (Hello Kitty)

Hello Kitty Merchandise (Hello Kitty)

Hello Kitty Merchandise (Hello Kitty)

Hello Kitty Merchandise (Hello Kitty)

Hello Kitty Merchandise (Hello Kitty)

The truck will make its stop in Atlanta at the Atlantic Station 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30363 near California Pizza Kitchen from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck only accepts credit/debit card payments – no cash.

Following the Atlanta stop the truck will stop in Greensboro on Feb. 25.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.