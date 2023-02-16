Icon Midtown residents asking for reduced rent as problems continue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s marketed as a luxury building. But Ryan St. John says that’s not a word he would use to describe his apartment complex.

He lives on the 31st floor of The Icon Midtown, a high-rise on 14th street where rent starts around $2,000 dollars a month.

Residents say the building has been in peril since the end of December when freezing temperatures lead to busted pipes and flooding.

“We’ve been dealing with broken elevators, broken trash chutes, a whole lot of maintenance, trash just dispersed everywhere because there’s nowhere to put it,” Icon resident Corson Teasley said.

“I’ve got three little kids so trying to get an elevator is 15 minutes at a minimum,” St. John said. “We’re on 31 so taking a 3-year-old down 31 flights is impossible and it’s really affected our ability to even get the kids to school in the morning.”

Fed up and frustrated, St. John even started a petition demanding better communication with building management and rent concession. It currently has over 300 signatures.

“We just felt like what we’re paying for now is not aligned with what we’re receiving in the building and we just think there should be some equity there,” St. John said.

A public relations representative with Icon Midtown confirmed Wednesday that two elevators are now in operation and trash chutes have been repaired.

“The winter storm brought unprecedented freezing temperatures that impacted buildings throughout Atlanta and the Southeast, causing burst pipes and other structural issues. Damage to ICON Midtown initially occurred on the 38th floor and caused water to seep into the floors below.

The well-being of our residents is our top priority and we have been working diligently with our insurance adjuster, remediation companies, various consultants, The City of Atlanta, and our maintenance team to make repairs as quickly as possible.

Residents in units with the most severe damage were offered relocation options; the trash chute was repaired and is now fully functional; two of four elevators have been repaired (full remediation is pending arrival of parts); and the fitness center reopened for use two weeks ago while repairs to certain areas are still underway.

We have had ongoing communications with residents through our online portal and will continue to make daily updates. We have also designated a management representative to directly field any questions or needs.”

But some residents say the repairs aren’t happening fast enough and are now pursuing legal action.

“We’re at that step now where we’re talking to an attorney to say what’s going on here? We think there’s a breach of contract from our lease document. Is there a breach and what options do we have,” St. John said.

Atlanta Code Enforcement also confirms they’ve been to the property and have completed an inspection and are finalizing complaints.

