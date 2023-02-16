Black History Month
Man hits school bus during police chase in Douglas County

Michael Crowder
Michael Crowder(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A police chase in Douglas County Thursday ended after the suspect struck a school bus.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Oakleaf Lane in the Stone Wood subdivision. Michael Crowder was fleeing police after driving south in the northbound lane on a nearby road.

Crowder struck the school bus when he entered the subdivision. He then fled on foot as a deputy pulled up to the scene, but was found a short time later after police swarmed the area.

Crowder has been charged with felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, hit and run, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to government property, reckless driving, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

None of the students or the driver of the school bus suffered injuries.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

