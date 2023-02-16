Man shot and killed in backyard of metro Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in metro Atlanta Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 3400 block of Valley Chase Court in reference to a person shot and located a deceased man in his 20s in the backyard of a residence upon arrival.

