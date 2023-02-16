Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New legislation aimed at holding police accountable after Tyre Nichols’ death

Georgia lawmakers are pushing for their bills on police accountability to be passed after the death of Tyre Nichols.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Georgia lawmakers are pushing for their bills on police accountability to be passed after the death of Tyre Nichols.

“The unfortunate incident that happened in Memphis underscored for real, substantive change in Georgia and around the country,” said Gerald Griggs with the NAACP.

“If you are a law-abiding Georgian, should you fear being in your own home and being shot dead by law enforcement,” said Representative Viola Davis.

Three bills, HB-107, 112, and 113, are aimed at bringing about police accountability.

“We’re not enemies, we’re partners, and we’re partnering with everybody,” said Representative Kim Schofield.

HB-107 is the Police Accountability Act. It would require police to all wear body cameras, have them on when interacting with the public, and require that video be released.

HB-112 is the Ethical Policing Act. It would create more procedures and requirements to make policing more ethical and it would let towns and cities make citizen review boards to hold police accountable.

HB-113 is the Preventing Tragedies Between Police and Communities Act. It would require police to do de-escalation training.

“This is not about being anti-law enforcement. It’s about being pro-justice,” said Griggs.

Representatives say they want to work with law enforcement to implement these bills and build up community trust.

“We’ve got to have every voice at the table. We’re not just passing legislation for isolation but it really is integration,” said Representative Schofield.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Thomas Dortch Jr.
Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's...
Watch Atlanta United play Toluca on Peachtree TV!

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump special grand jury recommends perjury charges
Brandon Gaudin
Gaudin to follow Caray as Braves’ new play-by-play announcer
Anteel Tequila
Anteel Tequila: World’s first Black woman owned Tequila company
World's first Black woman owned Tequila company