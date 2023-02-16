New programming coming to Peachtree TV in March 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - WPCH Peachtree TV is rolling out new, locally produced entertainment programming to Atlanta viewers.

Beginning on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the 8-9pm time period will become home to unscripted shows featuring or produced by Atlanta influencers and creators.

In addition, the station will debut a new look, feel and style, complete with a refresh of the iconic street sign logo.

You can take a sneak peek at the fantastic new graphics and design coming to Peach in March here.

The move comes just over one year after Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, completed the purchase of WANF (formerly WGCL), WPCH and Meredith’s other television stations.

It also follows the promotion of long-time station employee Micheal Smith to Station Manager.

“Peachtree TV is a well-recognized brand in Atlanta, and has been for years,” said Vice President & General Manager Erik Schrader. “Now we have the opportunity to do what local broadcasters should be doing: locally produced shows for local viewers. This is the ultimate opportunity to give Atlanta viewers Atlanta shows made by Atlanta people.” “We hope to create a sense of community among content creators, and provide some fun, engaging entertainment to keep Atlanta smiling. To that end, we’ve tapped some well-known talent and influencers in the city to be a part of the new landscape that we are creating at Peachtree TV. Names like Trina Braxton, Sasha the Diva, Killer Mike and Symphony Thompson and so many others are a part of these projects. This is just the beginning for Peachtree TV,” said Peachtree TV Station Manager Micheal Smith.

The new programming will give viewers a new take on genres that they are familiar with. Coming to Peachtree TV in March:

CELEBRITY MAMAS CHECK IN (Premieres, Monday, March 27th at 8pm EST) – Our cameras roll as we follow the mothers of some of today’s hottest superstars as they check items off their bucket lists. Hosted by Trina Braxton of the iconic Braxton family, this show will take viewers along for fun outings with mothers of superstars such as The Game, Nicki Minaj, Meagan Good, NBA Young Boy and more!

BURY THE HATCHET (Premieres, Tuesday, March 28th at 8pm EST) – This court show will bring two warring parties together to help them settle their beef. Hosted by Atlanta lawyer and influencer Cristyl Kimbrough serving as the judge and comedians Kelly Kellz, Henry Coleman and Angel Starks as the jury, the two groups will present their cases and the judge and jury will help them bury the hatchet.

MY REAL LIFE (Premieres, Wednesday, March 29th at 8pm EST) – Atlanta radio legend and actress Sasha the Diva will showcase some of the city’s celebrities, influencers and businesspeople, and give the world a peak into their real day-today lives to demystify the celebrity world.

BLACK FRIDAY REPORT (Premieres, Friday, March 31st at 8pm EST) – Hosted by Comedy Hype correspondent and social influencer Symphony Thompson, and executive produced by Michael “Killer Mike” Render, the show follows Symphony and a special celebrity guest as they experience some of the best black businesses Atlanta has to offer.

ATLANTA EATS (New time period premiere, Saturday, April 1st at 8pm EST) – Popular Atlanta radio host Steak Shapiro returns for another season of the city’s premiere show focusing on Atlanta restaurants. In its new move to prime time, the show takes viewers around Atlanta to get an inside look at some of the city’s best eateries.

MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE (Season 2 premiere, Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm EST) – Broadcast journalism icon Monica Kaufman Pearson is back on the air and exclusively on Peachtree TV! Her warm, inquisitive and personable style of interviewing is showcased in the new series “One on One with Monica Pearson.” Moving into its second season, the show has featured interviews with country music sensation Jimmie Allen, comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Myra J and George Wallace, rapper Yung Joc, 3-time Grammy nominee Angie Stone, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, former US Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and so many more! No matter the guest, Monica will go in depth with the names you know, giving the information you didn’t know.

WHO IS JACQUES JOHNSON? (Premieres Sunday, April 2nd at 11pm EST) – What happens when a wholesome, Atlanta teen seeks to enter the grimy world of the hip-hop music industry? We’ll find out as cameras follow inspiring rapper Jacques Johnson on his quest to become the next big thing. The new original programming will be followed by two hours of local news from 9pm to 11pm from sister station WANF (Atlanta News First). After their broadcast debut, all shows will stream on ANF+, the station’s free streaming app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. For more details visit www.peachtreetv.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.