New Uber audio recording safety feature available in Atlanta

A new Uber safety feature that allows the driver and passenger to record audio during the trip is now available in Atlanta.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As a passenger, you can open your app and get to the feature through the safety option.

Elias, who has been an Uber driver for several years, told Atlanta News First he is excited about the addition.

“Oh yeah, have to make us safe,” he said. “And Uber, they know who we are, but we don’t know who the passengers are.”

According to Uber, no one will be able to listen to the recording, including Uber, unless a driver or rider submits the recording as part of a safety report.

