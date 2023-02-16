Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Black History Month
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

