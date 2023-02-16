Petflation causing spike in pet food costs; some pet owners cutting back on vet care

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our little four-legged friends have it rough these days. Inflation is forcing many dog owners to ignore lingering coughs or even buy a less expensive brand of food. Inflation is even forcing some dog owners to give up their companions.

Depending on the brand, pet owners are paying anywhere from 20 percent to more than 100 percent more than they were just two years ago.

“I used to order for them once a month, now it’s more like every other month,” said Jose Saucedo of Atlanta.

Jose Saucedo of Atlanta is one of many people who’ve taken notice and are finding alternative ways to make ends meet.

“Like I just give them a breast of chicken, which is actually probably cheaper. I just boil it up with water and some broccoli. That keeps him healthy. Maybe mix in some potatoes, mix it all in,” said Saucedo.

You can blame Petflation, just like our food is more expensive due to inflation, so is our pet’s food. The spike in price is causing a ripple effect. While Saucedo is going old school by food prepping for his little Pomeranian and a Frenchie, veterinarians are noticing some of their clients are skipping out on routine checkups.

“We know the dog flu is an issue here in Atlanta right now,” said Christina Hill of the Atlanta Humane Society.

Routine vet visits are important because your pet may not outwardly present something is wrong.

Christina Hill with the Atlanta Humane Society says preventative care like staying up to date with your pet’s vaccines will also save you money in the long run.

“There’s a lot of vaccine clinics here in Atlanta where you can go to free or low-cost vaccines for your pet. You know those basic vaccines. You know, you’re taking them on a walk, and they lean down and get a little sip. You never know what’s in that water,” said Hill.

There are also several organizations that can help with veterinarian care on a sliding scale, depending on your income – as well as pet food banks.

The Atlanta Humane Society says they receive calls daily from people in need of help, so they’ve set up a help line directory on their website. You can also call their Resource Center at 404-875-5331. Their community outreach team can help connect you with helpful resources in your local community.

