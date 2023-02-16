Black History Month
Police investigate overnight shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

The scene of an overnight shooting at Premier Apartments on Premier Lane in Austell.
The scene of an overnight shooting at Premier Apartments on Premier Lane in Austell.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in Austell.

It happened Thursday just before 2 a.m. at Premier Apartments at 7200 Premier Lane.

Police have not shared how many people were shot, only that it happened inside an apartment.

Atlanta News First will update this story as soon as we learn more. Check back for updates.

LOCATION:

