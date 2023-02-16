Police investigate overnight shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in Austell.

It happened Thursday just before 2 a.m. at Premier Apartments at 7200 Premier Lane.

Police have not shared how many people were shot, only that it happened inside an apartment.

