Police respond to shooting at mall in El Paso, Texas

Police sirens flashing generic photo
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in El Paso, Texas have reported a shooting at a busy shopping mall.

According to the El Paso Police Department Twitter Page, officers responded to shots fired report in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall. Police officials say the scene is still active and people should avoid the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. There is no additional information.

This shooting remains under investigation.

