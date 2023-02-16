Police respond to shooting at mall in El Paso, Texas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in El Paso, Texas have reported a shooting at a busy shopping mall.

According to the El Paso Police Department Twitter Page, officers responded to shots fired report in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall. Police officials say the scene is still active and people should avoid the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. There is no additional information.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 16, 2023

Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.