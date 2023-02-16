Georgia woman claims former police officer stalked her for months

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Atlanta News First obtained new video of what one woman claims is ring door footage of former Doraville Police Officer, Miles Bryant showing up to her door uninvited and unannounced.

Elesha Bates claims she submitted Ring camera video to the Gwinnett County Police Department and the Doraville Police Department in December as evidence after she told police that former Doraville Police officer Miles Bryant was stalking her at her Snellville apartment complex.

Atlanta News First previously reported an unrelated case involving former officer Bryant, who is now charged with concealing the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales of Gwinnett County.

Bates told Atlanta News first that she has known Miles Bryant since fifth grade and she just wishes the Doraville Police Department and the Gwinnett Police Department took her reports of stalking more seriously, that involved Bryant last year.

In March, Bates claims shortly after she hung out with her old friend Bryant, he showed up at her Snellville apartment unannounced and uninvited.

“I get a phone call and he was asking If I was home, I said I was at work. I asked him what did he want, and he said, ‘nothing, I was just checking on you.’ Then I came home at like 12, because I was a manager at Taco Bell, and my door was kicked in,” Elesha Bates said.

Bates said she thought it was someone else who previously was stalking her until she said her neighbor witnessed Bryant trying to break in.

“I never put two and two together until my neighbor ended up telling me that there was like a guy coming and putting his ear to my door and listening to see if I was home and stuff like that. She was alarmed when she saw him knocking and she said she saw him trying to break in,” Bates said.

Bates said Bryant showed up at her door again in October and two more times in December.

Bates said the Ring video showed Bryant stopping by in December while she was hiding inside her apartment with her boyfriend.

“I was home, I was at the door with my gun, my boyfriend had his gun and we were waiting for him to come through the door because I knew he was a police officer,” Bates said.

Bates said she reported it to Gwinnett Police and Doraville Police in December of last year.

Doraville police confirmed Bates reported it and police said an administrative investigation was conducted.

Doraville Police told Atlanta News First they addressed it with Bryant and the behavior stopped.

Doraville police said they told Bates she would have to file criminal charges through the Gwinnett Police Department.

Reports show Bryant remained on duty until he was recently charged in connection to the disappearance of another young woman.

“I couldn’t believe that I have known him since fifth grade, you’ve been to my place, we’ve been to the movies with his girlfriend all of that like we grew up together. I couldn’t believe that I would have been his next target,” Bates said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Gwinnett Police Department to obtain the stalking report that Bates said she filed back in December we asked if the case was ever assigned to a detective and they have not responded back yet.

Below is the full statement from the Doraville Police Department that was shared with Atlanta News First after we asked if Bryant was ever investigated for stalking Bates while he was on the Doraville police force.

“In December last year, a woman came to the Doraville PD with a complaint against Mr. Bryant. Our officers talked with her about her concerns and started an administrative investigation. Our command team addressed the complaint with Mr. Bryant and the behavior stopped.”

“When the complainant spoke with our officers they let her know that any criminal charges would have to be pursued by Gwinnett County. It was the department’s understanding that she filed a police report with the county. But the city’s department was not informed of any further action from Gwinnett,” —Doraville Police Department.

