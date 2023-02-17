17-year-old arrested after man shot to death outside DeKalb County Dunkin’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with felony murder in connection to a man who was shot to death outside a Dunkin’ store in Dekalb County.

Just before 9 a.m. Friday morning officers responded to the Dunkin’ on Candler Road.

When they arrived, they located 41-year-old Brian Dykes who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say detectives determined Dykes was at the location making a purchase when the suspect, 17-year-old Lamarion Orr, stole a firearm from Dykes. The department says Dykes chased Orr and caught up to him outside the store, which lead to a struggle and Dykes sustaining a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say Orr then fled the scene.

Police say officers and detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate him at a nearby motel.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.