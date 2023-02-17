3 finalists named for ‘Voice of the Braves’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Braves have announced the three finalists for the open public announcer position.

More than 500 people auditioned for the “Voice of the Braves” on Jan. 21 at the Braves Fest.

All applicants were provided with a script and spoke through a loudspeaker in an interactive booth inside Truist Park.

The three finalists are from metro Atlanta, Larry Gardner of Adairsville, Kevin Kraus of Bethlehem and Chris Litton of Newnan.

One Ballpark PA announcer hopeful Chris Litton has the support of Trinity Christian School, where he is the Director of Live Media & School Productions.

The Braves are inviting fans to select their favorite finalist in an online poll.

Voting is open from Feb. 17 until noon on Feb. 20.

Vote ⬇️ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 17, 2023

Each finalist’s video audition is available on the Braves website at www.Braves.com/PA, you can view each video before casting your vote, Good luck to all the finalists.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.