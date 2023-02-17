Black History Month
5-year-old boy reported missing in Clayton County

Eric Michael Allen
Eric Michael Allen(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for Eric Michael Allen who was reported missing Thursday evening.

According to police, Allen is approximately 5 years old and wasn’t able to find his way back after he walked away from home at approximately 8:21 p.m.

Allen was reportedly knocking on neighbors’ doors stating that he was lost in a neighborhood of the 5100th block of Norman Blvd, College Park.

Police said Allen was able to advise his mother’s first name as Sara or Sarah.

If you have any contact with Eric Michael Allen, please call 770-477-3550, leave a message in our DM, or email community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov with any leading information.

