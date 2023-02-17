Black History Month
Atlanta City Council could pass tax for concert, sports tickets

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tickets to sports events and concerts in Atlanta could get a little more expensive if the Atlanta City Council passes a new resolution.

The resolution would add a “public safety” surcharge for any event with more than 9,500 people. The revenue created from the tax would be used to support local emergency services including police and fire departments.

The resolution mirrors Senate Bill 153, which would implement a similar tax at the state level. The state bill would cap the tax of three percent of the “sales price,” the price of a ticket before taxes.

Each municipality in the state would also be required to pass a law stating what the money would be used for under the state law.

