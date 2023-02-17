Black History: New documentary highlights iconic music venue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Memory Builds the Monument is directed by Isaac Yowman and written by Greg Carter.

The short documentary spotlights a community of Black artists in the Historic 5th Ward of Houston, Texas.

The film which is 11 minutes long centers around a popular concert venue in Houston called Club Matinee.

Yowman says Memory Builds the Monument premiered locally in two sold-out screenings in the Fifth Ward in late summer 2021 and a world premiere at the the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin.

The film has been screened at 14 film festivals, awarded best documentary four times, and was a finalist for the NAACP Image Awards.

