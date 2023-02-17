Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Black History: New documentary highlights iconic music venue

Black History: New documentary highlights iconic music venue
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Memory Builds the Monument is directed by Isaac Yowman and written by Greg Carter.

The short documentary spotlights a community of Black artists in the Historic 5th Ward of Houston, Texas.

The film which is 11 minutes long centers around a popular concert venue in Houston called Club Matinee.

Yowman says Memory Builds the Monument premiered locally in two sold-out screenings in the Fifth Ward in late summer 2021 and a world premiere at the the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin.

The film has been screened at 14 film festivals, awarded best documentary four times, and was a finalist for the NAACP Image Awards.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking
Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Georgia woman claims former police officer stalked her for months
Anteel Tequila
Anteel Tequila: World’s first Black woman owned Tequila company
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges
Icon Midtown high-rise on 14th street
Icon Midtown residents asking for reduced rent as problems continue

Latest News

Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta