Black History: New documentary highlights iconic music venue
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Memory Builds the Monument is directed by Isaac Yowman and written by Greg Carter.
The short documentary spotlights a community of Black artists in the Historic 5th Ward of Houston, Texas.
The film which is 11 minutes long centers around a popular concert venue in Houston called Club Matinee.
Yowman says Memory Builds the Monument premiered locally in two sold-out screenings in the Fifth Ward in late summer 2021 and a world premiere at the the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin.
The film has been screened at 14 film festivals, awarded best documentary four times, and was a finalist for the NAACP Image Awards.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.