Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Car overturns near Fulton County home

Car collision on Atlanta Avenue.
Car collision on Atlanta Avenue.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on 395 Atlanta Avenue.

According to police, officers located the driver involved in the collision who sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of his vehicle while traveling on I-20 WB and Hill St. The vehicle came to a rest and struck a fixed structure at the location of 395 Atlanta Ave SE.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking
Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Georgia woman claims former police officer stalked her for months
Anteel Tequila
Anteel Tequila: World’s first Black woman owned Tequila company
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges
Icon Midtown high-rise on 14th street
Icon Midtown residents asking for reduced rent as problems continue

Latest News

Scene of shooting on Jan. 18 at Cop City
Construction of training center can continue after restraining order denied
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Atlanta City Council could pass tax for concert, sports tickets
The Atlanta Braves
3 finalists named for ‘Voice of the Braves’
Interview with Dr.Shepherd
Interview with Dr. Marshall Shepherd, international expert in weather and climate