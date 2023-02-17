Car overturns near Fulton County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on 395 Atlanta Avenue.

According to police, officers located the driver involved in the collision who sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of his vehicle while traveling on I-20 WB and Hill St. The vehicle came to a rest and struck a fixed structure at the location of 395 Atlanta Ave SE.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.