Celebrate National Drink Wine Day with Postino Wine and Bar Cafe

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Feb 18. is recognized as national drink wine day.

If you are looking for a great spot to celebrate National Drink Wine Day this Saturday, look no further than Postino Wine and Bar Cafe!

Postino, wine bar and café offers food and beverages, including a wine list from across the globe.

The restaurant opened its second Atlanta location last year at 1000 Marietta St. NW in West Midtown.

According to its website, Postino operated 18 locations across three states.

