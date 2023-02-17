Construction of training center can continue after restraining order denied

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The building of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, also known as “Cop City,” can continue after a Fulton County Superior Court judge denied a temporary restraining order.

Edward Terry, Amy Taylor and the South River Watershed Alliance filed the restraining order earlier this month. They argued that building the facility would pollute Intrenchment Creek by dumping more silt into the creek than the creek can handle.