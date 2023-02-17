Black History Month
Construction of training center can continue after restraining order denied

Scene of shooting on Jan. 18 at Cop City
Scene of shooting on Jan. 18 at Cop City(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The building of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, also known as “Cop City,” can continue after a Fulton County Superior Court judge denied a temporary restraining order.

Edward Terry, Amy Taylor and the South River Watershed Alliance filed the restraining order earlier this month. They argued that building the facility would pollute Intrenchment Creek by dumping more silt into the creek than the creek can handle.

Fulton County Judge Thomas A. Cox disagreed. He found the argument “entirely speculative” and that building the facility would serve a greater purpose to the Atlanta Police and Fire Departments. He also found that the plaintiffs wouldn’t suffer irreparable harm if the facility was built.

Cox also ordered the plaintiffs to coordinate and pay for daily inspections of the area. The inspections would ensure the construction follows the Land Displacement Permit issued by DeKalb County.

The order was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs can seek further action.

Protestor Manuel Teran was shot and killed during a shootout with Georgia State Patrol troopers Jan. 18. The killing sparked protests in Atlanta and increased scrutiny of the facility.

