Construction of training center can continue after restraining order denied
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The building of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, also known as “Cop City,” can continue after a Fulton County Superior Court judge denied a temporary restraining order.
Edward Terry, Amy Taylor and the South River Watershed Alliance filed the restraining order earlier this month. They argued that building the facility would pollute Intrenchment Creek by dumping more silt into the creek than the creek can handle.
Fulton County Judge Thomas A. Cox disagreed. He found the argument “entirely speculative” and that building the facility would serve a greater purpose to the Atlanta Police and Fire Departments. He also found that the plaintiffs wouldn’t suffer irreparable harm if the facility was built.
Cox also ordered the plaintiffs to coordinate and pay for daily inspections of the area. The inspections would ensure the construction follows the Land Displacement Permit issued by DeKalb County.
The order was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs can seek further action.
Protestor Manuel Teran was shot and killed during a shootout with Georgia State Patrol troopers Jan. 18. The killing sparked protests in Atlanta and increased scrutiny of the facility.
RELATED STORIES
Restraining order filed to stop training center construction
Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility
Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at future site of police training facility
Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’ held without bond
Outside protesters help local protesters fight against police training center
Family of Manuel Teran speaks publicly for the first time since his death
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
Hundreds honor activist who died in shootout at future site of training center
Special prosecutor set to be assigned to training center shooting
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.