City of East Point celebrates Black History Month with list of events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Now that Black History Month has begun, the city of East Point is hosting a list of events to attend to celebrate all month long.

A free screening of the “Bo Legs” Documentary will take place on Feb. 18th.

The documentary chronicles the life of Marvin Arrington, Sr., one of Atlanta’s most transformative political leaders.

This screening is hosted by Councilmen Lance Robertson and Joshua B. Butler, IV.

The City of East Point and the East Point Public Library will pay homage to Black icons on Feb. 21.

City officials are asking residents to dress as their favorite historical black icon and tag them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cityofeastpoint.

The City of East Point will host a trivia night on Feb. 21.

Residents can come dressed as their favorite historical black icon and test their knowledge of black history.

This event is free and open to the public.

