FIRST ALERT: Rain, possible thunderstorms, into Friday morning

First Alert: Rain and t-storms end Friday morning and cold, windy weather follows
By Fred Campagna
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will move through north Georgia Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a low risk of a strong/severe storm - especially in west Georgia. The risk of rain diminishes between 8-10 AM on Friday, and cold, windy weather follows almost immediately. Look for the temperature to fall to near 50° when the rain ends, and it will not move much at all through mid-afternoon. In fact, it may even fall some, and it will feel colder because of the northwest wind gusting to near 30 mph.

Severe Outlook
Severe Outlook(CBS46)

The temperature nosedives through the 40s and 30s Friday night. It will be windy in the evening and it will feel like the 20s after 9 pm through the night. The low temperature on Saturday morning will be in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Feels Like Friday
Feels Like Friday(CBS46)

The temperature bounces back to 55-60° on Saturday afternoon with tons of sun and a lighter breeze. After a cool start on Sunday, the temperature should reach the low 60s in the afternoon. You can expect warmer than normal weather for the last full week of February. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 on Monday and Tuesday. It may get to the mid 70s Wednesday and close to 80 on Thursday!

