FIRST ALERT: Rain through 9 AM; Colder, windy this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain will impact your entire morning commute in Atlanta, followed by much colder temperatures this afternoon.

Morning rain

Rain will continue to impact all of metro Atlanta through 9 a.m. There are no storms, although winds may gust up to 40 mph at times. After 9 a.m., the rain will come to an end with clouds sticking around the entire day.

Forecast map for 8 a.m. today (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Friday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Colder temperatures today

A cold front is moving through north Georgia, which will cause temperatures to steadily drop throughout the morning and afternoon. We’re in the 60s in Atlanta this morning, but temperatures will drop into the 40s by lunch! It will also be windy.

Nice weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend. It will remain cold on Saturday with warmer temperatures on Sunday.

