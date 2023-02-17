Black History Month
Former Morris Brown College dormitory destroyed in structure fire

Abandoned building fire on the campus of Morris Brown College on Feb. 16, 2023.
Abandoned building fire on the campus of Morris Brown College on Feb. 16, 2023.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire broke out in a three-story Gaines Hall in Fulton County Thursday morning. The second floor of the former Morris Brown College dormitory partially collapsed due to the fire, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at approximately 7 a.m. on the 600 block of Martin Luther King JR. Drive and upon arrival, the fire was located and put out. There were no injuries reported per AFRD.

There is no information on what caused the fire.

