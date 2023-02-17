Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to use biometric monitoring inside jails

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced it’s partnering with a metro Atlanta business to use biometric monitoring technology inside jail facilities.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Patrick Labat contacted Talitrix in 2021 “to develop a wrist-wearable solution and digital platform that provides biometric monitoring, detainee’s in and out of cell time as well as live-time tracking of inmate-to-inmate contact.”

Talitrix has a technology platform known as “The ITW (Inside the Walls) Solution.

The sheriff’s office said this technology, which is being rolled out first at the North Annex in Alpharetta and the South Annex in Union City, helps combat staffing shortages. It said it’s also a way to protect inmates and officers. The news release said the sheriff’s office is the first in the state to secure the “groundbreaking technology to improve jail safety.”

“We understand the important role that technology can play in elevating our efforts to serve the community, and I am focused on leveraging innovation to make Fulton County safer and our agency more effective,” said Sheriff Labat. “Working with the Talitrix team, we are able to use reliable data for better case management needs, while recognizing the rights of those in the system.”

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Sheriff Labat and the entire sheriff’s office to deploy this solution in Fulton County,” said Talitrix CEO Justin Hawkins. “Sheriff Labat is leading the country in innovation and understands the incredible impact this technology will have on the community, his dedicated team of deputies, officers and case managers, and their ability to increase response times for incidents and safeguard the rights of inmates. We’re honored to support his vision with this solution.”

