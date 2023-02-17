Georgia veterinarian working to diversify his industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Representation matters in any field but in an industry where black and Hispanic people make up less than 3% of the profession, that is even more important. One Buckhead veterinarian is caring for animals while pushing for change in the field he loves.

”Most veterinarians feel like the profession has selected us,” said Dr. Charles McMillan with GoodVets West Buckhead.

Affecting change doesn’t have to happen on a national stage, it can happen by merely showing up to work.

”I just love animals and I love providing compassionate care for them,” said Dr. McMillan.

This is true for Dr. Charles McMillian. He loves his job. He has wanted to work with animals since he was a child. He is just opened GoodVets West Buckhead and will open two more locations in our area this summer.

”My goal in being in this new role is to try and effect change,” said Dr. McMillan.

Dr. McMillian is part of less than three percent of black and Hispanic Veterinarians in the United States.

This is according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in a 2022 survey.

“You look at these numbers and you may fall into the pitfall of saying, ‘Well if there are not a lot of ethnically diverse people in this field then maybe they don’t have the aptitude or maybe they don’t want to be in the field. It is a fallacy if you are looking at these numbers and attributing them to anything other than systemic pressures,” said Dr. McMillan.

He knows his presence in his field is powerful.

”I can effect change by exposure,” said Dr. McMillan, “It is a slow arching change. For me, change means nurturing and protecting that pipeline of people who do want to do what I do,” said Dr. McMillan.

McMillan believes the industry can diversify in more than one way. If it doesn’t he worries people will assume the profession doesn’t care about change.

”There are different types of diversity. There is the diversity of thought, diversity of age, diversity of background, ethnic diversity,” said Dr. McMillan, “There is still a long way to go and we can get lulled into this sense of false security that things are even and balanced when they are not.”

