Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gov. Kristi Noem answers question on 2024 decision

The governor discussed healthcare on her second day in Washington
By David Ade
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spoke in Washington, D.C. for a second day straight day on Thursday. The speculation around her potentially seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is a national storyline around the governor. Thursday, she highlighted how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently than most other governors at the CATO Institute, a libertarian think tank.

At the event Noem was asked whether she is considering a run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Noem said, “I hope we get the best leader in the White House to lead this country, not just being willing to take on the tough issues and tough decisions as we face some of these challenges like we’ve seen that are unprecedented, but also gives us a little hope and a vision for the future.”

Noem did not say definitively whether she will or won’t run.

Thursday’s speech follows a speech on Wednesday at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank dedicated to promoting the policies of former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking
Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Georgia woman claims former police officer stalked her for months
Anteel Tequila
Anteel Tequila: World’s first Black woman owned Tequila company
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges
Icon Midtown high-rise on 14th street
Icon Midtown residents asking for reduced rent as problems continue

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem answers question on 2024 decision
Atlanta's Mayor Kasim Reed fired Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran after he self-published a book...
What’s Kasim Reed up to? Co-hosting a new podcast, How to Really Run A City
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee