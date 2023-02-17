Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Letter sent more than 100 years ago finally gets delivered

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a...
The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”(Finlay Glen via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It took more than a century, but a letter addressed to a south London flat finally reached its destination.

The current occupant, Finlay Glen, saw the year “16″ on the envelope and assumed it meant 2016 until he noticed the stamp featured King George the Fifth instead of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”

She wrote about a family holiday in Bath and said she was suffering from “a very heavy cold.”

A local magazine is putting together an article about the discovery, but what happened to the letter is still a mystery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking
Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Georgia woman claims former police officer stalked her for months
Anteel Tequila
Anteel Tequila: World’s first Black woman owned Tequila company
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump claims ‘total exoneration,’ special grand jury recommends perjury charges
Icon Midtown high-rise on 14th street
Icon Midtown residents asking for reduced rent as problems continue

Latest News

Car collision on Atlanta Avenue.
Car overturns near Fulton County home
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths
FILE - Actress Stella Steven appears at a Sterns Department Store in New York on Jan. 8, 1968....
Stella Stevens, star of ‘The Nutty Professor,’ is dead at 84
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols